Re: Budget minded scope $3-400 Quote: Dosh Originally Posted by Ohio, Optics Planet has some nice scopes in your price range. The Nikons have the BDC on many of their scopes and offer parallax adjustments as well. You'll need a scope to withstand the 300's recoil. I bought a Nikon Monarch3 4X16X42 for my grandson's 30-06 which has performed flawlessly for 6 years. I think it was around $450 at Optics Planet shipped. Good luck I was just shopping their sale section prior to this post. I do like nikons and the recoil is of concern otherwise I'd already picked up that prostaff 5 in the classifieds. Plus I do really like the spot on program, a monarch would be ideal IF I can convince him to drop the cash.... took a while to get him to buy the $700 savage w/ a $100 rebate!

