Budget minded scope $3-400
06-30-2017, 09:40 AM
Budget minded scope $3-400
Helping a friend put together his rifle, 300wm savage 116, and I'm trying to figure out which way to point him. Must have a bdc reticle. I may be able to squeeze $500 out of him but I'm not holding my breath.
06-30-2017, 10:13 AM
Re: Budget minded scope $3-400
https://www.redfield.com/
06-30-2017, 11:00 AM
Re: Budget minded scope $3-400
Ohio, Optics Planet has some nice scopes in your price range. The Nikons have the BDC on many of their scopes and offer parallax adjustments as well. You'll need a scope to withstand the 300's recoil. I bought a Nikon Monarch3 4X16X42 for my grandson's 30-06 which has performed flawlessly for 6 years. I think it was around $450 at Optics Planet shipped. Good luck
06-30-2017, 11:19 AM
Re: Budget minded scope $3-400
Ohio, Optics Planet has some nice scopes in your price range. The Nikons have the BDC on many of their scopes and offer parallax adjustments as well. You'll need a scope to withstand the 300's recoil. I bought a Nikon Monarch3 4X16X42 for my grandson's 30-06 which has performed flawlessly for 6 years. I think it was around $450 at Optics Planet shipped. Good luck
I was just shopping their sale section prior to this post. I do like nikons and the recoil is of concern otherwise I'd already picked up that prostaff 5 in the classifieds. Plus I do really like the spot on program, a monarch would be ideal IF I can convince him to drop the cash.... took a while to get him to buy the $700 savage w/ a $100 rebate!
06-30-2017, 01:33 PM
Re: Budget minded scope $3-400
Take a look at our Tekoa line of scopes. Schott HT glass, BDC reticle with software to match your load. Funny enough, the guy that developed Spot On and the Nikon BDC is one of the founders of TRACT Also, our Toric, Tekoa, and Turion, are all coming out of the LOW factory in Japan .

Being we're just direct to consumer, you're getting more quality for less money...and tack on the 5% off forum discount. Custom turrets are an option as well.

Feel free to shoot me over a message:

https://www.tractoptics.com/products...x42-impact-bdc
