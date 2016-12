Broken scope?? I have leupold vxr 3x9 I remounted on another gun and tried to sight in .My point of aim moves two inches left than four right, ,then up two , three down , then left I can't understand . I remounted two times. I just took off a gun that shoots constant MOA. The only thing I can think is when I first got it on paper I was using a lead sled, could the sled break the scope,so I used it to dial in cross hairs. HOW can I tell if the scope is bad??? Thanks