Best value in high end spotting scope?? I want to upgrade my spotting scope. Right now I have a Vortex Viper 15-45x65mm. Want to move up to an 80mm and something that would be considered "High End".

So my question is what high end scope would be the best value?

I don't mind spending the money on a Swarovski but I feel the extra money would be wasted since I would only be using it once a year when I go out west hunting.

But then again I plan on hunting the rest of my life and being only 37 I hope to go many more times.