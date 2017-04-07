Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000??
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000??
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-04-2017, 08:52 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 31
Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000??
I just got a 7mm mag and I am trying to decide what to put on it. It will be used for hunting and some target shooting. I am wanting a 20-25x or so, no smaller than 30mm tube, 50mm obj possibly 44mm, with moa adjustments and an moa based reticle, not real heavy or long under 30oz and 15". I would like to have turret caps because it will be put in a backpack scabbard. I would like to stay around $1000. I have looked at vortex, Leupold, Sightron mainly but I was wanting some input from guys here on the forum. Any info you have reviews, scope suggestions, pros cons, another brand or model I may not have consider etc... thanks!!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-04-2017, 09:35 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 991
Re: Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000??
As you probably know, Nightforce is the standard for guys on here. And as you also probably know they tend to be a bit bigger and heavier than say a Leupold VX-6. I've got a buddy who switched everything to Nightforce and they do work well but... he is paying around $1,800 each which isn't exactly close to your $1,000 target. So... what to do. I've got two of the brands you mentioned - a Viper PST in 6X24 and a Leupold VX-6 in 3X18. They are both really good scopes but if I was going to stick one on a 7mm RM I'd probably go with the Vortex. It is just a fun scope to use since it is so clear and the reticle is so precise. I imagine you can get a flavor with covered turrets and I understand your reasoning on why you want them covered which I one of the reasons I bought the VX-6. It has the advantage of being very compact with great optics. Also has 20 MOA per rev though some people find the clicks are kind of squishy. Compared to the Vortex where the clicks are amazingly crisp this is true but I have no issue with the VX-6 clicks.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Fake Nightforce nxs? | Opinions on an IOR Valdada 4-28x50 Recon »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC