Re: Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000?? As you probably know, Nightforce is the standard for guys on here. And as you also probably know they tend to be a bit bigger and heavier than say a Leupold VX-6. I've got a buddy who switched everything to Nightforce and they do work well but... he is paying around $1,800 each which isn't exactly close to your $1,000 target. So... what to do. I've got two of the brands you mentioned - a Viper PST in 6X24 and a Leupold VX-6 in 3X18. They are both really good scopes but if I was going to stick one on a 7mm RM I'd probably go with the Vortex. It is just a fun scope to use since it is so clear and the reticle is so precise. I imagine you can get a flavor with covered turrets and I understand your reasoning on why you want them covered which I one of the reasons I bought the VX-6. It has the advantage of being very compact with great optics. Also has 20 MOA per rev though some people find the clicks are kind of squishy. Compared to the Vortex where the clicks are amazingly crisp this is true but I have no issue with the VX-6 clicks.