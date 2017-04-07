|
Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000??
I just got a 7mm mag and I am trying to decide what to put on it. It will be used for hunting and some target shooting. I am wanting a 20-25x or so, no smaller than 30mm tube, 50mm obj possibly 44mm, with moa adjustments and an moa based reticle, not real heavy or long under 30oz and 15". I would like to have turret caps because it will be put in a backpack scabbard. I would like to stay around $1000. I have looked at vortex, Leupold, Sightron mainly but I was wanting some input from guys here on the forum. Any info you have reviews, scope suggestions, pros cons, another brand or model I may not have consider etc... thanks!!