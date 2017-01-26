Best Long range mule deer scope. VX6, Huskemaw, etc. I am trying to decide on a new scope to put on my new custom rifle that I will be getting back from the gunsmith soon. The rifle will be fairly light weight, 7.5-8lbs with scope. I plan for it to be my pack around all day long range mule deer rifle. I plan to practice and play past 1000 yards, but practical hunting will probably be out to 800 yards or so. My main purpose for this scope is long range hunting. Not going to be trying to compete or anything with this setup.



I have a Vortex PST on another rifle, and I don't mind the scope. My only complaint is the reticle is too thick on max power on those long range shots. I am looking to step into the next class up in scope, but also NOT looking to spend >2 grand on a scope that weighs a ton.



I would really like to stay between $1,000-$1,500 for the scope.



I have been looking hard at the Leupold VX6 3-18 with the Tmoa reticle, and switching out the top turret for a tactical turret while leaving the windage turret capped.



I am also interested in the huskemaw 5-20. I really like a lot of the features. Not too sure about the 1/3 moa clicks, not a big deal I'm just so used to 1/4 clicks.



Does anyone have any experience with either of these scopes? Or are there any suggestions for other scopes in this price range that I should be considering?



Any suggestions or feedback is greatly appreciated.



Cheers