Best Bino Under $1500
03-18-2017, 09:18 AM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 94
Best Bino Under $1500
I've decided it's time to upgrade my binoculars. I'd really like a pair of Swarovski SLC 10x42 but don't know if its worth it. That's all my aunt and uncle use, both in binos and spotting scopes. While he loves them, he does spend hours behind them at time.

He told me for what I do, hunting from a tree stand 80%+ of the time it's not worth it. He told me to save my money because there's plenty of good glass out there for cheaper.

Based on that I'm leaning towards a pair of 10x42 Zeiss Conquest HD, Vortex Razor HD or Leica Trinovid HD. Who used any of these and is it worth upgrading to the Swarovski SLC?

I welcome your opinions.

Thanks,

Greg
03-18-2017, 12:13 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 466
Re: Best Bino Under $1500
Here is a review my brother wrote about the Razor HDs: Fly to Water: Vortex Optics Razor HD 10x42 Binocular Review

I've never spent a lot of time behind high-end binos. Occasionally I'll borrow some Swaro's from my buddy, and they are very nice glass. This past season I finally got a decent set for myself in the form of the Viper HDs from Vortex. These supposedly have the same HD glass as the Razor, but the rest of the binocular (housing, eye cups, etc.) is a bit cheaper. These are $500 binos, and the clarity is amazing.

I would take a hard look at the Vortex offerings. Hopefully you get a chance to compare a few of them side by side and determine which set appeals to you personally.
03-18-2017, 12:17 PM
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 15
Re: Best Bino Under $1500
Maven should be in your consideration set. I've used once, and relative to a Leica on same range, it appeared equal or better.
03-18-2017, 01:58 PM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 351
Re: Best Bino Under $1500
Can't comment on the swarvoski and that's probably what you really need. Someone that has used them and the others. So they can give you a comparision. Do have a fair amount of experience with the zeiss conquest, vortex razor, and vortex viper. I have the zeiss and my wife uses the vortex razor. They are both decent glass, I do prefer the zeiss myself and that could possibly be because I use them most of the time and am use to them. They seem a little clearer and brighter. My son uses the vortex viper and I have to admit for the price they do seem to be pretty darn nice. This past year we had some elk laying in the shadows and was a little hard to tell wether there was a bull present or not.
Now you have to understand his eyes are better than my old eyes, but he was the first to identify the bull. After he told me which one it was I could pick up the anters also. I then looked through his binos and compared them to mine. Pretty hard to tell the difference. One thing I can say from experience. If you want the swarvoski, don't settle for less because you won't be happy until you get them. Good luck
