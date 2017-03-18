Re: Best Bino Under $1500 Can't comment on the swarvoski and that's probably what you really need. Someone that has used them and the others. So they can give you a comparision. Do have a fair amount of experience with the zeiss conquest, vortex razor, and vortex viper. I have the zeiss and my wife uses the vortex razor. They are both decent glass, I do prefer the zeiss myself and that could possibly be because I use them most of the time and am use to them. They seem a little clearer and brighter. My son uses the vortex viper and I have to admit for the price they do seem to be pretty darn nice. This past year we had some elk laying in the shadows and was a little hard to tell wether there was a bull present or not.

Now you have to understand his eyes are better than my old eyes, but he was the first to identify the bull. After he told me which one it was I could pick up the anters also. I then looked through his binos and compared them to mine. Pretty hard to tell the difference. One thing I can say from experience. If you want the swarvoski, don't settle for less because you won't be happy until you get them. Good luck