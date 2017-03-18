Best Bino Under $1500

Here is a review my brother wrote about the Razor HDs: Fly to Water: Vortex Optics Razor HD 10x42 Binocular Review
I've never spent a lot of time behind high-end binos. Occasionally I'll borrow some Swaro's from my buddy, and they are very nice glass. This past season I finally got a decent set for myself in the form of the Viper HDs from Vortex. These supposedly have the same HD glass as the Razor, but the rest of the binocular (housing, eye cups, etc.) is a bit cheaper. These are $500 binos, and the clarity is amazing.
I would take a hard look at the Vortex offerings. Hopefully you get a chance to compare a few of them side by side and determine which set appeals to you personally.