Best bang for the buck for a scope for my .338 Lapua So I'm purchasing a custom built .338 Lapua for a big game rifle and for some long range target plinking. I've had my share of mid to high range scopes like Zeiss, Leupold, Nightforce and Vortex. Not sure what's out there these days and really don't have a good shop where I can go look through a bunch of them and see which one I prefer. Would like something that has 20 power or more as I'd like to take a shot at some thousand yard plinking when i get a load developed. Locally, I found a guy that has a Nightforce C236 which is a NXS 5.5-22 by 56 that wants $1500 for the scope. It's a discontinued model but seems to be a well respected scope. I'm just wondering if I can get into something new that's a close to the same quality and the glass is as good. I do want something with open turrets as I'll obviously be dialing in long range shots. Any advice from the experts?