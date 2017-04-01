     close
backpacking spotter
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 09:53 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 47
backpacking spotter
having a hard time deciding on a spotter.

i've read up on a ton, but like most have a limited budget.

new or used what is my best bet under $400

obviously i want to keep the weight down if i can, like to hear pros and cons. and glass experiance. i've never been a fan of nikon, but deals can be had. and would you sacrifice magnification for glass quality?

minox MD50 Nikon XL2

nikon prostaff nikon Fieldscope 3

hawke endurance

athlon ares

leupold ventana
    #2  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 10:40 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Location: Las Vegas
    Posts: 171
    Re: backpacking spotter
    I put a zillion miles on packing a spotter that I rarely ever used in the backcountry. If you're hiking and hunting in that kind of terrain, you might consider a better and longer set of binos in a higher quality to do both jobs. 15x binos are pretty common out here in the West and with a good tripod mount for them you can cover a lot of ground spotting.

    Just a suggestion for your consideration.

    ~Robert
      #3  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 11:00 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 47
    Re: backpacking spotter
    I need to upgrade my binos too
    I just bought a set of sightron blue Sky's that for the $ are awesome, but can't use them with a pod. So I was thinking the viper HD for my upgrade.

    Maybe I'll go with a cheaper spotter and get better binos
      #4  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 11:03 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Location: N. Texas
    Posts: 270
    Re: backpacking spotter
    Have you checked out Nikon's Fieldscope 13-30x50mm ED Straight or angled? Weighs in at 20 oz., incredibly clear because of the ED glass. I take mine on hunting/vacation trips all the time.

    Nikon Pro Staff
    Nikon Pro Staff
      #5  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 12:41 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2008
    Location: east central fl. /n.c. pa.
    Posts: 815
    Re: backpacking spotter
    If you plan on spending considerable time hunting with your eyes, then by all means
    think binoculars, and not a single spotting scope. Close one eye and walk/look around for a few minits to get the picture. Note, I said single spotter, as there are smaller twin spotter setups that will rival and even surpass the most expensive large hand helds for that purpose. And in some instances changing eyepieces to a different power is an option.
    You really need to spend time behind different ones on the same day looking at the same things to form an accurate opinion. And when you do, your opinion is very apt to change.
      #6  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 12:57 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 47
    Re: backpacking spotter
    i did consider the ED50, but it's tough to find within my budget. i've found a couple used ones, and some used XL2 scopes. just wondering how the glass compares within the group. and maybe the Prostaff 3 or 5 to the ED50.

    thanks
      #7  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 01:10 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Location: N. Texas
    Posts: 270
    Re: backpacking spotter
    I haven't used any of the PROSTAFF spotter's so I can not comment on them. I do regularly use the PROSTAFF 5 12x50 bino's, infact just finished using them for 3 days of predator hunting with my son in OK. They are a bit heavy around the neck but with a bino harness not bad at all. I usually keep my spotter use for scouting and range time,everything else I use the bino's.

    Sorry for throwing the ED 50's out there when they don't fit the parameter's you set. Nikon does have their PROSTAFF 7 bino's on sale $30 off right now. I have used the 5's in the past and for the money they are tought to beat.By the way, the PROSTAFF 5 12X bino's run about $220. Check out some of LRH sponsor's to see if they can help you out.
    Nikon Pro Staff
    Nikon Pro Staff
