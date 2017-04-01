Re: backpacking spotter I haven't used any of the PROSTAFF spotter's so I can not comment on them. I do regularly use the PROSTAFF 5 12x50 bino's, infact just finished using them for 3 days of predator hunting with my son in OK. They are a bit heavy around the neck but with a bino harness not bad at all. I usually keep my spotter use for scouting and range time,everything else I use the bino's.



Sorry for throwing the ED 50's out there when they don't fit the parameter's you set. Nikon does have their PROSTAFF 7 bino's on sale $30 off right now. I have used the 5's in the past and for the money they are tought to beat.By the way, the PROSTAFF 5 12X bino's run about $220. Check out some of LRH sponsor's to see if they can help you out. __________________

My name is Bart, I am a longtime hunter and I am here to answer any questions on Nikon hunting optics you may have. I will also be sharing new products and specials on occasion.

Nikon Pro Staff