ATN optics
03-08-2017, 04:36 PM
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Loomis, WA
Posts: 270
ATN optics
Has anyone had any experience with this day/night vision scope sounds like it does it all for a reasonable price.
ATN X-Sight II 3-14x Day and Night Rifle Scope - 666126, Night Vision Scopes at Sportsman's Guide
264WM
03-08-2017, 05:46 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,304
Re: ATN optics
I have one it's alright. Depends on what your looking to get it's not great during the day but works fine for hunting from a stand. At night it's also ok. You can make clear clean shots fairly easy.
