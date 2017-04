Athlon Binos Has anybody looked through the Athlon Cronus, Ares, or Midas in 10x42? I'm interested in these but no one around here sells them. I've looked through Vipers, Steiners, VX-3's and the new Trinovid. Do they compare to any of these? I have the Ares 15-45x65 and am impressed so far. Out of the bins I've looked through the Vipers were the best in my eyes. Any help would be appreciated.