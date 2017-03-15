Athlon Argos BTR 6.5x24x50mm?? Gents, recently bought two Athlon Argos BTRs in 6.5x24x50mm. They are MOA/MOA. I bought them because they were so cheap and all the reviews on amazon, optics planet, and YouTube said they were good. Looking back at it none of the reviews had the important info like ability to hold zero and repeatability.



I've been gone for a while so I haven't had a chance to mount them or shoot them. They are going on a custom Rem 700 .260 and a very similar custom Rem 700 in .243. How is the tracking? Are they reliable scopes? Tough/rugged?



Unboxing them, I was impressed. Felt and looked of similar quality to a vortex viper HST. I know I already bought them, any info at this point is just for expectation management. Thanks everyone.

