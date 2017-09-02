Re: Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR??? I used one on a buddies rifle I was developing loads for, it was the 4-16x50. It is certainly a good scope for the price range. Essentially the same clarity as the PST 4-16x50, difference is it has 1/2 MOA graduations for elevation and 24 MOA per revolution instead of 1/4 and 12, respectively. Depends on what your going to use it for, if you are building it to use for long range match shooting, I would look for something with 1/4 MOA graduations or 1/10 MIL graduations personally, but if I was building a hunting rifle, it wouldn't be bad, as with the half MOA graduations, even at 1000 yards you can dial to within 2.5" or so, for example:



your DOPE @1000 yd target is 21.25 MOA



you dial 21 MOA, you impact .25 MOA low, or approx. 2.5"

you dial 21.5 MOA, you impact .25 MOA high, or approx. 2.5"



If you are confident enough with your rifle at this range, dial one or the other and hold slightly high or low of where you want to hit (not more than 2.5" obviously....) and your in business.

