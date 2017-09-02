     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR???
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR???
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 07:52 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 9
Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR???
I'm finally having my custom rifle built by NW Action Works!!!! I never thought it was going to happen! Now I need to find a scope. Has anyone used a viper HSLR in 6-24x50 FFP? If so, how is it!? Thanks!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 08:18 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Location: Southwest Wyoming
    Posts: 389
    Re: Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR???
    I used one on a buddies rifle I was developing loads for, it was the 4-16x50. It is certainly a good scope for the price range. Essentially the same clarity as the PST 4-16x50, difference is it has 1/2 MOA graduations for elevation and 24 MOA per revolution instead of 1/4 and 12, respectively. Depends on what your going to use it for, if you are building it to use for long range match shooting, I would look for something with 1/4 MOA graduations or 1/10 MIL graduations personally, but if I was building a hunting rifle, it wouldn't be bad, as with the half MOA graduations, even at 1000 yards you can dial to within 2.5" or so, for example:

    your DOPE @1000 yd target is 21.25 MOA

    you dial 21 MOA, you impact .25 MOA low, or approx. 2.5"
    you dial 21.5 MOA, you impact .25 MOA high, or approx. 2.5"

    If you are confident enough with your rifle at this range, dial one or the other and hold slightly high or low of where you want to hit (not more than 2.5" obviously....) and your in business.
    __________________
    PEW.............................ting.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 08:30 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Location: Southwest Wyoming
    Posts: 389
    Re: Anyone using a Vortex Viper HS LR???
    I will add though, that for the price range of the 6-24, you may want to look at the Burris XTRII or Veracity in 4-20 or 5-25...I like them a little more. Better zero stop, the veracity has 5 MOA more internal adjustment, the XTRII has 25 MOA more adjustment, good reticle options, and I personally think they have slightly better glass. The Veracity has good turret feel, and are capped, which if you pack in is a good thing I think, I have had the turrets on the PST get moved some while hiking. The turrets on the XTRII's I have played with feel better than the ones on the Vortex Vipers. The Veracity is a little cheaper, the XTRII is a little more. JMHO. The Vortex would do the job as well. But I would suggest at least looking at the Burris as an option.
    __________________
    PEW.............................ting.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « ????...SHV 5-20x56 or VX 3i 6.5-20x40 . . . ????? | Scopes W/internal bubble levels???? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:14 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC