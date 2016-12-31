Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
12-31-2016, 04:22 PM
jjrgr21
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 37
Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Thoughts, and info on the whiskey 5
#
2
12-31-2016, 04:52 PM
Broz
Platinum Member
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Townsend, Montana.
Posts: 8,535
Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
PM incoming
#
3
12-31-2016, 05:13 PM
logan197
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 99
Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Sorry to hijack your thread. Broz I tried to send you a pm but it said your message box was full. Do have any hands on experience with the Sig Sauer Oscar spotting scopes?
#
4
12-31-2016, 05:18 PM
Broz
Platinum Member
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Townsend, Montana.
Posts: 8,535
Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Sorry I cleared a few.
No experience with the spotters, but I have reviewed the Zulu 7 bino's and that is what I use today.
Jeff
#
5
12-31-2016, 05:22 PM
logan197
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 99
Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Jeff,
Thanks for getting back to me. It was your review of the Zulu 7 that made me go look at them myself and now own a pair. Thanks any way.
