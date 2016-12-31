     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 04:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 37
Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
Thoughts, and info on the whiskey 5
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 04:52 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2007
    Location: Townsend, Montana.
    Posts: 8,535
    Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
    PM incoming
    __________________
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 05:13 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2012
    Posts: 99
    Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
    Sorry to hijack your thread. Broz I tried to send you a pm but it said your message box was full. Do have any hands on experience with the Sig Sauer Oscar spotting scopes?
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 05:18 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2007
    Location: Townsend, Montana.
    Posts: 8,535
    Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by logan197 View Post
    Sorry to hijack your thread. Broz I tried to send you a pm but it said your message box was full. Do have any hands on experience with the Sig Sauer Oscar spotting scopes?
    Sorry I cleared a few.

    No experience with the spotters, but I have reviewed the Zulu 7 bino's and that is what I use today.

    Jeff
    __________________
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 05:22 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2012
    Posts: 99
    Re: Anyone tried the Sig sauer whiskey 5?
    Jeff,
    Thanks for getting back to me. It was your review of the Zulu 7 that made me go look at them myself and now own a pair. Thanks any way.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Best value in high end spotting scope?? | Lyman Bore Scope ?? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC