Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Anyone not like their SHV?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Anyone not like their SHV?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 01:38 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 76
Anyone not like their SHV?
Hey fellas, anyone NOT like their SHV, regardless of model?

If so, for what reason(s), and what did you replace it with?

Personally, on the fence for the SHV F1.

Thx!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Thermal AND Night vision in one?? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:10 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC