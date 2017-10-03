Re: Any user experience with March scopes? Not the same model but good info on a March

(From LRH forum member Greyfox)

Originally Posted by Greyfox View Post

I did take delivery of the March 2.5x25x52. Yes, the parallax/focus knob is a fast ratio design and it is sensitive in the 20-25x range. Given March chose to calibrate the MP3 reticle on this scope(which is a 2nd focal plane) at 20x, it seems that March intended it's typical high power setting to be 20x. Using a 25x max power, I'd guess that March intended to position the scope against the ATAC-R's top end power. I'd agree that 20-25x is probably unnecessary Having said that I could see where it would generally feel more sensitive when compared to the Nightforce scopes which, to me, have too long of a ratio that can be vague. While probably a matter of personal preference and familiarity, I very much prefer a fast ratio design which for me are much faster to use in the field. This has been one of the attractive features that I really like about my Huskemaw scopes which also have a fast ratio design..

Overall, I am very pleased with this scope! While I haven't yet had a chance to put through all the paces in a long range hunting situations, it sure looks as close to the perfect scope as I think I could get. The optical quality is as good, perhaps better then my ATAC-R. It's a no frills scope with a size and weight that is excellent for a carry LR rifle. I really like the non-obtrusive turrets, zero stop design, and the nicely weighted MP3 reticle,. The fit, finish, and workmanship is what exactly what one would expect from a high end scope.





Just wanted to give an update on the March 5x25x52 I purchased a while back. While ai think the true test will be to put it through a full season of hunting, I did make what I thought was a very meaningful observation about this scope. Much more so then low light conditions, the most frequent problem I encounter is the "wash out" of the image due to glare when shooting into a low sun. I have had to either wait or pass on good animals when they were in this position. A few evenings ago I happened to have a low sun out my workshop door that simulated a typical worst case scenario. I picked a deer sized grey rock at 300 yards in a partially treed area. I attempted to acquire the rock with each of my LRH rifles, a 5x25x56 ATACR(300 WM), Huskemaw 5x20x50(6.5x284), 5.5x22x50 G7 NXS(6.5x284), and my new March 5x25x52(6.5x284). All were set at 20X. AI wasn't expecting much from any of the scopes considering the strong glare, made even worse with the snow but was surprised to see that the March was the only scope to give me a very clear shot on the rock with only a slight yellow tint. The two NR scopes and the Huskemaw gave no picture at all.....total yellow orange haze. Just to make sure that I was getting a reliable comparison, I repeated the process two more times and got the same results. March claims to have the best glass on the market. Maybe it's true!