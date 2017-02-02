Re: adco scopes Quote: uka Originally Posted by Does anyone have experience with adco scopes the range of magnification is like 15x. they have a 1.8x18--2.5x35--3x30. it is amazing the range they get out of them. they go from $1000 to $2000. then they have a cheaper series the Clearfield up to $700 Never heard of them until now.



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.