adco scopes
Does anyone have experience with adco scopes the range of magnification is like 15x. they have a 1.8x18--2.5x35--3x30. it is amazing the range they get out of them. they go from $1000 to $2000. then they have a cheaper series the Clearfield up to $700
    Does anyone have experience with adco scopes the range of magnification is like 15x. they have a 1.8x18--2.5x35--3x30. it is amazing the range they get out of them. they go from $1000 to $2000. then they have a cheaper series the Clearfield up to $700
    Never heard of them until now.
