ACTAR VS NXS VS Kahles 624 Hello



I'm in need on another scope, maybe 2. Currently running 3 different NXS. They have really served me well.



Really looking at the Actar 5-25 and the Kahles 624. The Kahles if I go FFP seems appealing, fairly light setup, can't really find any bad reviews on them. Not totally sure I want FFP though.



Also like the Actar, can get FFP or SFP, about 6 ounces heavier though. A buddy just got the F1 5-25, have not had the chance to look through it yet.



So looking for someone who has shot both Actar and the Kahles. Just wanted to see what you thought of them.



Purpose, mainly steel and hunting, all ranges. I have no local source for the Kahles, if I go that route I'd have to buy sight unseen.