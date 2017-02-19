Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


80x March scope?
  #1  
02-19-2017, 12:18 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 27
80x March scope?
I'm thinking about buying a march 8 - 80x power scope. I'd like to know about clarity and quality like nightforce scopes. Anything else regarding march scopes please tell me all about it.
  #2  
02-19-2017, 04:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 278
Re: 80x March scope?
The glass should be superior to the NXS series and on par with the ATACR (*never having looked through a march, just by means of glass description...if that makes any sense)

March has a very limited warranty, in my opinion, so I am leary of spending $2500++ without the factory backing the product for any extended period of time.

I hear that it tracks true and the zero stop is solid and easy to set. Bullets.com has a strange no return policy and you really have no way of getting a look and feel of march without buying one as they are not sold in any store, hopefully you know someone somewhere that has one as they could alleviate and concerns on that front. All in all I think it's a nice scope

I was recently on the fence with March but ultimately went a different route for my needs. Good luck!
