$300-$400 scope recommendation I'm looking for scope recommendations for a varmint rifle. I would like to keep the cost below $400. I will be mounting it on a remington 700 vs chambered in 223 that I will be using for prairie dogs.

Something with the upper magnification in the 18 to 20x range seems ideal to me, but I may go a little lower. Most of my shooting will be between 100 and 400 yards.



Let me know what you would pick.

Thanks in advance.