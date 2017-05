Re: Zeroing in my 7mm Rem??? Quote: Clarkdk7300 Originally Posted by Question guys I tried searching this however no matter how many times I reworded it I did not find an answer.

Long range hunting rifle 24" barrel , 7mm REM , 160 grain Nosler accubond.

My scope has a Zero stop so I'm trying to figure out what most of you recommend zeroing a 7mm in at for elk hunting? Using the Zero stop will make returning to my Zero nice!!!!



In the past my whitetail hunting rifle is/was a 25-06! Flat shooting round so I knew what to Zero it at however I'm new to the 7mm and Nosler bullet! Figured I would pick your brain.



Thanks All my LR rifles are zeroed at 200 yards and build my dope charts from there.



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.