Wisconsin State Benchrest Championship

Wisconsin State Benchrest Championship

May 6th., June 3rd., July 1st., August 5th., September 9th

.

Points will be awarded for participation, small group, high score, and overall combined winners for each class/series. Classes shall include A, B, and Factory. Class A shall include anyone shooting 2 or more targets of 3 or less. Class B will include competitors shooting targets greater than 3.00. Factory class shall consist of factory produced rifles*. Custom shop rifles, Cooper, 40X, and similar rifles may compete in class A or B. Once a competitor has achieved two or more targets of less than 3 they shall remain in class A for the year. Notwithstanding they may compete in the Factory class.

The first series of targets shall be for rifles of 17 pounds or less (light . The second series of targets shall be for any rifle that qualifies for IBS, NBRSA, or Williamsport rules (light/heavy . The third series of targets if needed, will be for factory class.

Entry fees shall be $25 for one gun, and $10 for each additional gun for CSA members, Nonmember fees shall be $35 for one gun and $10 for each additional gun.

One point shall be awarded for participation in Light Gun, Any Gun, and Factory classes. One

point shall be awarded for Small Group, High Score, and Overall in classes A, B and Factory.

Points will be awarded for each series of targets. A Factory Gun may be shot in all classes.

All Club and IBS matches shot at CSA are included for points earned. The State Championship

