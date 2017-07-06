Will the chassis eventually dominate? It took me a while to embrace synthetic rifle stocks when they first appeared. Eventually, I had foresaken the warmth and beauty of the fine walnut stock for their practical advantages, particularly for precision LR hunting and shooting. History may be repeating itself for me. A buddy of mine bought a beastly looking Ruger RPR. Shooting this rifle at our local 1000 yard range, while skeptical of the weight, appearance, and design, I was quite surprised by the ease of hitting small targets and out of the box accuracy with his factory ammo at 500-1000 yard smallish steel targets(5-10"). With this experience sticking in my head about a month later I picked one up in 6.5 Creedmoor along with a couple of boxes of Hornady Match ammo.

Never been much of a fan of Ruger rifles, I must admit that they got this rifle right. Now with several hundred rounds and some loadwork, I find myself strongly gravitating to the accuracy potential and ergonomics of this design. While it is too heavy, and somewhat clumsy for carry, I can shoot this rifle as well or better then even my most cherished conventional rigs. The out of the box accuracy and consistency is second to none of even my best custom rifles. I don't see myself using this rifle for my LRH, but with some work on the weight and design, this could change. The growing popularity of PRS could certainly influence this. I'm wondering if anyone else feels this way?



Some 200 yard typical accuracy examples with Factory Hornady 140 ELD Match(left), and my hand load, 5 shots of 143 Hornady ELD-x hunting bullets(right) both sub .25MOA! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt __________________"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt