Will the chassis eventually dominate?

It took me a while to embrace synthetic rifle stocks when they first appeared. Eventually, I had foresaken the warmth and beauty of the fine walnut stock for their practical advantages, particularly for precision LR hunting and shooting. History may be repeating itself for me. A buddy of mine bought a beastly looking Ruger RPR. Shooting this rifle at our local 1000 yard range, while skeptical of the weight, appearance, and design, I was quite surprised by the ease of hitting small targets and out of the box accuracy with his factory ammo at 500-1000 yard smallish steel targets(5-10"). With this experience sticking in my head about a month later I picked one up in 6.5 Creedmoor along with a couple of boxes of Hornady Match ammo.
Never been much of a fan of Ruger rifles, I must admit that they got this rifle right. Now with several hundred rounds and some loadwork, I find myself strongly gravitating to the accuracy potential and ergonomics of this design. While it is too heavy, and somewhat clumsy for carry, I can shoot this rifle as well or better then even my most cherished conventional rigs. The out of the box accuracy and consistency is second to none of even my best custom rifles. I don't see myself using this rifle for my LRH, but with some work on the weight and design, this could change. The growing popularity of PRS could certainly influence this. I'm wondering if anyone else feels this way?
Some 200 yard typical accuracy examples with Factory Hornady 140 ELD Match(left), and my hand load, 5 shots of 143 Hornady ELD-x hunting bullets(right) both sub .25MOA!
"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
I'm rite there with you. I was put into a predicament at work, having to get a new rig on a limited budget. It had to be a .308 with glass. I got a LE deal that left enough in my budget for a Mk 4 4x-14x. I cleaned it and off to the range I went. After 4 trips and about 150 rounds I was satisfied that it was a Friday or Monday gun. I called ruger and they arranged to pick it up UPS. It was gone 5 days. Returned with test target etc.. I know have 396 rounds down the tube and it just keeps getting better. The configuration is growing on me for sure, just keep thinking I need to be reaching for a charging handle instead of a bolt. I just returned from a school that had 3 RPR in it and a bunch of very high dollar sticks. The Rugers I think were consistently on the top of the performance scale. The field included things like GAP bolt guns and Larue autos. I'm pretty surprised, and it humbled some others.
Pistol grip ergonomics don't work for me in target or long range rifles. The thumb naturally wants to point up on the trigger hand. A pistol grip forces the thumb down and to the left causing muscle tension in the trigger hand. Pistol grip stocks are made for controlling the rifle in combat situations. The more vertical grip stock styles like McMillian uses eliminate thumb muscle tension by giving the thumb a natural place to rest.
All that said, those who grew up learning to shoot with AR rifles seem to prefer the pistol grip. Looks are almost more important than function in firearms. The tactical look is here to stay and will probably supplant more traditional styles going forward.