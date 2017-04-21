Wildcat Help! Hey guys, been a while. Was hoping I could do what I usually do and come here for some good advice. Been throwing an idea around with some buddies about a wildcat case design and while it's not exactly for long range shooting, I was hoping you guys could help me get started.



I have used some "commercial" dies in order to try and produce a few dummy rounds but none come out exactly the way I want it too. Shoulder always looks a tad funny and with the dies I have they are obviously not made specifically for what I have in mind! I don't have any software or programs to help me out and I want to make sure I get it right the first time so I don't want to Guestimate the exact dimensions of the case...So what do I do?



For all the wildcatters out there, where do I start? Thnks as always guys. Don't know where I'd be without yal



Cody __________________

"...I shoot big cartridges, not because I am ego bound, not because they are needed to kill big game when well placed shots are made, but when an error is made, they will get you out of trouble more often then a lesser round."



--Kirby Allen