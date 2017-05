Wife's new 300win mag Just got my wife's Christensen Arms ba tactical in the other day. After break in we finally go to stretch it out a little bit. I've heard these rifles are a bit sensitive with loads but we loaded a few 185's vld to .025 off and it shot really well at a 100yards. Today we finally got to get to 300 and she shot this group. I was pleased to say the least. Not to bad for 8 months pregnant. I was a tad worried about what we would get in this rifle as it's closer to a production gun, but I have to say we are very pleased and she is happy to not have to lug 17lbs around anymore. It is amazing at what a carbon barrel does for weight. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger