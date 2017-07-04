Why no consensus...holding forend and bipod to bag View First Unread Display Modes 1 04-07-2017, 01:54 PM TDog78 Junior Member Join Date: Sep 2016 Posts: 14 Why no consensus...holding forend and bipod to bag Well I am not nearly as well practiced anymore but one thing I learned was everything on my end was all about consistency from grip to forend hold etc. I am starting to shoot a lot more again and want to clear up some things in my head first. Here are my questions.

1. Why is there no consensus on holding the forend of the weapon regardless of shooting position so you are always imparting as similar a force as possible. I am talking bipod, backpack, etc. If you are laying prone and shooting off of a short bipod and hold the forend and then let go will it not change the point of impact? I understand sometimes it really helps to have the support hand float back and puff up your rear support or stabilize the rear but if you sighted in holding and change that how screwed are you.



2. If you sight in with a bipod on and find yourself in an awkward shooting position where you need to place the bipod on a your daypack (folded) then how much will it change impact now that there is a less rigid ground contact point bouncing off the soft pack instead of bipod legs on the ground? I was amazed how much my impact changed when I shot my bipod off of a harder surface compared to dirt.



3. How much will you change your impact if say you sight in with a bipod on and then it is removed in the field for whatever reason?



4. Do any of you only shoot off of a pack laying down or vertical if you need more support elevation and always hold the forend? To me this seems the most consistent. Just saw a guy drop and antelope on Gunwerks and they trained for days on level ground with a short mounted bipod and then shot one off of his pack standing up...those kinds of things worry me.



