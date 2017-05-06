Who makes the best Lightweight Long Range Gun



Was wondering what the collective experience has been on here for a gun with a max weight, scoped of 7.5 Lbs is What would you recommend for make, calibre, (no brakes so calibre must be a reasonable recoil that will work in a light , and scope. Anyone can make a 12 LB gun that shoots great at long range. It takes REAL talent to make a 6-7 Lb gun, with scope, that is a consistent 800-1000 yard performer. So far the only guns of the many I have tried that will do it is the NULA by Melvin Forbes, and the Tikka with a custom McMillan stock. One was in 308 and the other, 6.5x57 AI. Both wore Swaro Z5 3.5x18x44 with the BRH reticle. I am in the process of working up loads for a Weatherby MKV UL in 257 Bee, to see if it will meet the challenge.