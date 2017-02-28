Re: Who has a 308 Norma Of the three I'd go with the 300 Win Mag.

Not that much difference between 308 NM and 300 WM loaded to sane pressures;

Ammunition for 300 WM is available in North America, Europe and Africa;

Cases are available for all 3, but cheaper for 300WM;

There is tons of load data available for the 300 WM

You will have better resale value with 300WM then 308 NM; jury is still out on the Nosler;



You have not stated the purpose, but I assume you want this for a hunting rifle.



That being said the only 30 caliber magnum I have a 300 H&H magnum and when I rebarrel it, I will be going with 300WM. Again they all will deliver a thump on an animal, but mainly for the availability of ammo in out of the way places.



Good luck



Jerry