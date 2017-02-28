Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Who has a 308 Norma
02-28-2017, 12:38 PM
Who has a 308 Norma
Down to 300 WM, 308 Norma, or 30 Nosler, and probably leaning away from the Nosler.

Can the 308 Norma really beat the Win Mags performance with 200 grain and up bullets due to the longer neck. How does performance fair with the 180 grain.
02-28-2017, 01:12 PM
Re: Who has a 308 Norma
Of the three I'd go with the 300 Win Mag.
Not that much difference between 308 NM and 300 WM loaded to sane pressures;
Ammunition for 300 WM is available in North America, Europe and Africa;
Cases are available for all 3, but cheaper for 300WM;
There is tons of load data available for the 300 WM
You will have better resale value with 300WM then 308 NM; jury is still out on the Nosler;

You have not stated the purpose, but I assume you want this for a hunting rifle.

That being said the only 30 caliber magnum I have a 300 H&H magnum and when I rebarrel it, I will be going with 300WM. Again they all will deliver a thump on an animal, but mainly for the availability of ammo in out of the way places.

Good luck

Jerry
