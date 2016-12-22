Where to have rifle built? All,

Last year I built my wife a really nice shooting savage rifle with a Boyds stock cut to fit her (her length of pull is about 12-12.5inches). It shoots VERY well, however, I have decided I would like to purchase another rifle for her as a back up rifle. What happened is we noticed that her rifle scope was damaged the morning of a hunt which left her with only one of my rifles to shoot, which she can shoot but it is really not optimal as my length of pull is the typical 13.5-13.75. I was looking at getting her a Savage Lady Hunter which looks like it would be a decent option but then I thought maybe I could go through a gun builder or something. I am not looking for a crazy expensive custom nor will this be a long range rifle so 1 MOA(ish) would be fine. The savage I built her came out "ok" but I think something on a Remington action would be better. I was thinking a standard Remington 700 with a customized stock (bedded) would be great for her. The problem is there are no gunsmiths in my area to do any of that work. I have bedded one rifle so far and although the rifle shoots great the appearance of the bedding job leaves a bit to be desired. She would desire a lighter weight rifle in the 7-8lb range for just the rifle so no thick barrels and possibly stainless but blued is definitely ok as well. What are all your thoughts? Is there a gunsmith on this forum maybe who could do this for not a CRAZY expensive price? Budget would be a concern and may force me to go with the Lady Hunter. I would like to keep it near the 1000$ mark.