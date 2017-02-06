Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull? Left edge of the tip of the 4, I like that little fold that you can see and about 1/3 up from the bottom. My normal ranges would be 150-350 yards, but I don't have any issues out to 1100ish if I have the right rifle with me.



This year I have two rifles coming, so one of them is the likely gun of choice. A 260ai on a first gen rem ti action and a frozenfibre barrel. Hopefully it will push the 129lrab some decent speeds, the chamber is being cut to put the base of that bullet right at the neck shoulder junction. Or the 33 nosler that is on the way, more basic, just ordered the nosler long range rifle. But I also have a thing for my 26nos - if the barrel makes it 3 more months...



I prefer a shot at a undisturbed bull that isn't all charged up fighting. It doesn't take that much to kill an elk that isn't all charged up (within reason), but get a bull coming in hard to your bugles or give them a marginal hit and they can take a pounding.