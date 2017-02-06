|
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
On the left hand side of the four or five. A good bullet at even a modest velocity will take him down there. 6.5mm or 7mm are my calibers of choice for all of my hunting. I like that shot because your bullet is passing through the lungs or top of the heart and your not ruining a bunch of meat.
__________________
A unarmed man is sure to be a slave to a tyrannical government.
- Me
"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."
- Samuel Adams,*Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788
"To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them."
- Richard Henry Lee