What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
06-02-2017, 07:06 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,511
What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
Public land bull I photographed a while ago.

Assume the firearm of your choice is being used.

Assume your normally expected shot distance...which is?

Pick a shot placement number that is closest to your choice. (1 to 7)

Feel free to explain your shot placement choice...or not.

What cartridge and bullet combo would you likely use?

At what initial velocity?
.
.
06-02-2017, 07:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 177
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
2 on the right edge of number. Bull is very slightly quartering on, most room for error in vitals, high shoulder shots put down an animal quickly usually, could hit the nerve cluster that basically turns off all bodily functions, broken shoulders do not lend to animals travelling long distances, little low=heart, little high=still both lungs or even spine.

Anything in the 6.5mm and up range with a good bullet construction. My choice is either my 7RM pushing a 180 Hybrid @ 2996 (my carry rifle), or a .300RUM pushing a 230 Hybrid @ 3050fps (my long range elk rifle).
06-02-2017, 07:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,947
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
I'll go with #2 as well.

I think it offers a little more margin for error.

.338 RUM for the same reason.

A bit fickle with bullet, but today it would be the 213 Hammer, started somewhere north of 3200.
06-02-2017, 07:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Fernie BC, Canada
Posts: 219
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
Left edge of the tip of the 4, I like that little fold that you can see and about 1/3 up from the bottom. My normal ranges would be 150-350 yards, but I don't have any issues out to 1100ish if I have the right rifle with me.

This year I have two rifles coming, so one of them is the likely gun of choice. A 260ai on a first gen rem ti action and a frozenfibre barrel. Hopefully it will push the 129lrab some decent speeds, the chamber is being cut to put the base of that bullet right at the neck shoulder junction. Or the 33 nosler that is on the way, more basic, just ordered the nosler long range rifle. But I also have a thing for my 26nos - if the barrel makes it 3 more months...

I prefer a shot at a undisturbed bull that isn't all charged up fighting. It doesn't take that much to kill an elk that isn't all charged up (within reason), but get a bull coming in hard to your bugles or give them a marginal hit and they can take a pounding.
06-02-2017, 08:41 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 938
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
5 with a lighter high velocity cartridge , some of the others will kill it depending on how big and well made for the job the bullet is and what velocity . 1 would drop him using a good penetrating bullet but he might run a short ways .
06-02-2017, 09:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 71
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
Between 2 and 5 with any reasonable caliber gives you the most margin of error.
06-02-2017, 09:45 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: SW Colorado
Posts: 625
Re: What's your shot placement choice on this nice 6 point bull?
On the left hand side of the four or five. A good bullet at even a modest velocity will take him down there. 6.5mm or 7mm are my calibers of choice for all of my hunting. I like that shot because your bullet is passing through the lungs or top of the heart and your not ruining a bunch of meat.
