What's your rangefinder?

Out west of for eastern beanfield hunting a laser rangefinder is very useful, almost a requirement at over 300 yards for a rifle zeroed at 200 yards.



CURRENT: My rangefinder is 10 X 42 BUSHNELL ARC 1 MILE BINOCULARS.



WISH LIST: But I'm selling the Bushnells (see "For Sale" forum) and getting 10 x 42 Leica Geovid HD-B rangefinders. The HD-Bs have a lot of features I like.



What's your current rangefinder?

(And Wish List rangefinder?)



Eric B.

__________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."