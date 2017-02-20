Re: what zero for 500 yard rifle. Quote: Bigeclipse Originally Posted by All,

The absolute furthest I can shoot is 500 yards (actually 473). What yardage should I zero my rifle at? This is a deer hunting rifle and from time to time range rifle (473 yard max as my hunting property is also my range). Most shots will be in the 50-250 yard range but the occasional shot at 300-500 might take place. I was thinking zero at 200 yards giving me an absolute maximum height of 1.8inches at about 125 yards and -3 at 250 yards. The reason I was thinking this is most my shots will be inside 250 yards so this gives me a nice point and shoot range and then for anything further I can adjust my target knob for elevation if needed. thoughts? If" you know your "actual" drop up to your max range, you'd be better off with a 100 yards zero and dial as required. " you know your "" drop up to your max range, you'd be better off with a 100 yards zero and dial as required.



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.