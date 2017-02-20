|
Re: what zero for 500 yard rifle.
Where I hunt (deer), I can shoot up to about 350, so I like to sight mine in (300wm, 260) at 200. I know at 100, i'll be about 1-1.5" high and 300, i'll be about 6-7" low. Not much to think about when you have a split second to shoot. Anything over 250, aim a few inches high. I know it may not be as precise as some would want, but a 300WM on a whitetail? there is some room for error, and hasn't failed me yet.
