Long Range Hunting & Shooting
what zero for 500 yard rifle.
02-20-2017, 10:27 AM
All,
The absolute furthest I can shoot is 500 yards (actually 473). What yardage should I zero my rifle at? This is a deer hunting rifle and from time to time range rifle (473 yard max as my hunting property is also my range). Most shots will be in the 50-250 yard range but the occasional shot at 300-500 might take place. I was thinking zero at 200 yards giving me an absolute maximum height of 1.8inches at about 125 yards and -3 at 250 yards. The reason I was thinking this is most my shots will be inside 250 yards so this gives me a nice point and shoot range and then for anything further I can adjust my target knob for elevation if needed. thoughts?
02-20-2017, 10:35 AM
Cartridge?

The 243 win. 2" high at 200 yds. with 85 gr going 3100 FPS.

When the groundhog stands up at 425 yds, just put cross hair on top of head.

Check the wind.
02-20-2017, 10:56 AM
7mm R.E.M. Mag 160 accubonds going 2850 at muzzle.
02-20-2017, 10:59 AM
"If" you know your "actual" drop up to your max range, you'd be better off with a 100 yards zero and dial as required.
02-20-2017, 11:24 AM
Where I hunt (deer), I can shoot up to about 350, so I like to sight mine in (300wm, 260) at 200. I know at 100, i'll be about 1-1.5" high and 300, i'll be about 6-7" low. Not much to think about when you have a split second to shoot. Anything over 250, aim a few inches high. I know it may not be as precise as some would want, but a 300WM on a whitetail? there is some room for error, and hasn't failed me yet.
02-20-2017, 11:52 AM
if it were me, i would figure out the max point blank range and zero from there if you are looking to minimize dialing for your max range.

for example, i had my 7mm zeroed at 300 and knew that i could dead center on certain size game animals and have a deadly impact. while many will disagree with this and by no means am i saying this is the right way... just something to think about if you do not want to hold/guess as much at your longer distances.
02-20-2017, 01:07 PM
What ever system you are comfortable will work. I do 100 yard zero's on all my rifles and dial up from there, that works best for me. When I'm walking or think I might be in a quicker need to shoot situation I dial up to 200yds (1-1.5MOA).That give me a 200+ yards of just put the cross hairs on and shoot.

If you do max line of sight like 300+ yard zero you have to remember that you will be 4-5 inches high at 175-200yds which is enough to cause a miss if you don't remember, which is why I don't like that system. I sighted my guns in this way in my younger years and shot over a 30 in Barbary ram at 200yds because I forgot (had a angle which compiled the miss). Changed my system after that.

A 100 yard zero and a BDC type reticle works really good for 500 and in.

Just pick what your most comfortable with and can remember in the heat of the moment
