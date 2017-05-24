Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



What Trigger is This?
05-24-2017, 06:28 PM
What Trigger is This?
I bought a Remington Custom Shop Model Seven AWR II a couple years ago. This is the Alaskan Wilderness rifle NOT the American Wilderness rifle. It's a true Custom Shop Rifle.

I LOVE the rifle and it's a sub MOA rifle that weighs less than 6 pounds.

BUT!! This dang trigger is giving me fits and I'm wondering what the heck kind of trigger it is. It seems to be externally adjustable (see pics) but backing the set screw out gives little if any change in pull.

The Custom Shop used to use 40X triggers which were pretty dang good but this one... Well... I don't know whether to just replace it or maybe I'm not holding my mouth right.

Also the more I back the adjustment set screw out the more it gets in the way of my trigger finger. <sigh>


If it's long it can't be wrong... LDHunter (Long Distance Hunter) from the Piney Woods of NW Florida. I hunt clearcuts for scrawny whitetails... ;)
05-24-2017, 07:11 PM
Re: What Trigger is This?
Looks like an X-Mark Pro trigger to me. Many people complain about the stupid set screw being in the way. I have one on my Model Seven and I just removed the screw entirely. Trigger pull is around 3-4 lb and surprisingly crisp for a factory trigger. The spring behind the screw is captured so there's no harm in removing it. You'll probably notice a change in trigger pull if you screw that thing in a bunch because its a fairly stiff spring.
05-24-2017, 11:29 PM
Re: What Trigger is This?
Looks like a x-mark to me as well. I usually replace them with the old walker style that I've honed and polished or a Timney. Flea-bay has been the best place to get rid of the x-mark's for me. I will be using a triggertech trigger on my next build. May be worth a look.
