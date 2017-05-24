What Trigger is This?



I LOVE the rifle and it's a sub MOA rifle that weighs less than 6 pounds.



BUT!! This dang trigger is giving me fits and I'm wondering what the heck kind of trigger it is. It seems to be externally adjustable (see pics) but backing the set screw out gives little if any change in pull.



The Custom Shop used to use 40X triggers which were pretty dang good but this one... Well... I don't know whether to just replace it or maybe I'm not holding my mouth right.



Also the more I back the adjustment set screw out the more it gets in the way of my trigger finger. <sigh>





