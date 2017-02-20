What scope would you purchase? I'm settled on building a 30 Nosler built on a Stiller action. Just trying to decide on what scope to put on it. I think I've narrowed it down to either the Nightforce SHV 5 - 20 IHR reticle or the Zeiss Conquest HD 5 - 25 z-plex reticle. As this will become my new hunting rifle, I will shoot plenty of targets with it and try to become a sufficient long range shooter as well. I am planning on having custom turrets built for it after a load is developed as well. Any suggestions or opinions will be greatly appreciated.