What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?

Big, everyone's eyes are different. I read a poll a few years ago (don't recall where) the most popular hunting scope power in the west was 4X16 and 3X9 in the east. Doesn't sound right to me, but I live in the west and have 4X16 on most of my rifles and have never needed to kill game over 400-450 yds. I'm old, so need all the help I can get, but over 16X didn't help me much when I tried one. Your choice should be the power which looks the best at 0-400 yds to you, not the sales clerk. I'll bet opinions will vary as much as eyesight. Good luck
