Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards? Quote: Bigeclipse Originally Posted by Looking at leupolds only (I like there generous eye relief), what power scope should I be looking at for hunting coyotes/deer out to 400 yards? I know some people state oh you can shoot a deer at 400 with a 4x scope...but just because you "can" do something doesn't mean a higher power wouldn't be better. thanks for your advice!

it turned out the best disicion l ever made was to buy the NXS 8-32-56.

most answers you are gona get will be 16x optics. this is a matter of WHO likes what and l enjoy alot of zoom. l eaven zoom in all the way at animals 100 yards or so away if lm not in a hurry to shoot. spot them with 8x and kill em with 32. Everyones taste is diferent. l would sugest if you were gona buy a leupold that you go with a 6-24x56 or something like that. l have hunted for years with 3-12x56 scopes but once l moved to Nightforce NXS 8-32x56 there is no going back for me. others will say thats too much power for those distances but l find it that more zoomed in you are more you can notice the small wobbles and twitches and keep steady acordingly. some also say the lowest power of 8 is to big of a zoom for close range but for close range shooting situations like a driven wild boar hunt or something l would use a difrent optic all together like a red dot sight or iron sights.it turned out the best disicion l ever made was to buy the NXS 8-32-56.most answers you are gona get will be 16x optics. this is a matter of WHO likes what and l enjoy alot of zoom. l eaven zoom in all the way at animals 100 yards or so away if lm not in a hurry to shoot. spot them with 8x and kill em with 32.