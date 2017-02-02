     close
What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
Unread 02-02-2017, 09:30 AM
What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
Looking at leupolds only (I like there generous eye relief), what power scope should I be looking at for hunting coyotes/deer out to 400 yards? I know some people state oh you can shoot a deer at 400 with a 4x scope...but just because you "can" do something doesn't mean a higher power wouldn't be better. thanks for your advice!

EDIT: I also should have specified this will be a hunting rig for 0-400 yards so close up shots as well and it will be on a light weight mountain rifle (not a heavier weight long range rifle)
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:06 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    Big, everyone's eyes are different. I read a poll a few years ago (don't recall where) the most popular hunting scope power in the west was 4X16 and 3X9 in the east. Doesn't sound right to me, but I live in the west and have 4X16 on most of my rifles and have never needed to kill game over 400-450 yds. I'm old, so need all the help I can get, but over 16X didn't help me much when I tried one. Your choice should be the power which looks the best at 0-400 yds to you, not the sales clerk. I'll bet opinions will vary as much as eyesight. Good luck
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:08 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    Everyones taste is diferent. l would sugest if you were gona buy a leupold that you go with a 6-24x56 or something like that. l have hunted for years with 3-12x56 scopes but once l moved to Nightforce NXS 8-32x56 there is no going back for me. others will say thats too much power for those distances but l find it that more zoomed in you are more you can notice the small wobbles and twitches and keep steady acordingly. some also say the lowest power of 8 is to big of a zoom for close range but for close range shooting situations like a driven wild boar hunt or something l would use a difrent optic all together like a red dot sight or iron sights.
    it turned out the best disicion l ever made was to buy the NXS 8-32-56.
    most answers you are gona get will be 16x optics. this is a matter of WHO likes what and l enjoy alot of zoom. l eaven zoom in all the way at animals 100 yards or so away if lm not in a hurry to shoot. spot them with 8x and kill em with 32.
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:12 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    dont decide on what people tell you. go out and try diferent power scopes and decide for your self. some oldys and newbe hunters arnt good with finding the animal with the scope and arnt quick at adjusting power. my dad is one of them very excited hunters WHO has troble finding the animal and zooming in and if he has zoomed all the way in with a 24x scope , when he adjusts his adjustable triger he tends to loose the animal again so he has to zoom out and find the animal all over again and stuff. so he doesnt like my scope 8-32x56 as its really easy to loose your target at full power. me on the other hand can be on a running wild boar that is 50 yards away at max power as soon as l shoulder the rifle ( not that l would be useing that much power for that type of close in hunting but you get what l mean ) just my 2 cents. hope it helps.
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:41 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    Soundwaves has it right. All that extra magnification will not do any good in the event you have to make a quick acquisition on game. For hunting, I prefer nothing over 16 to 18 power when mountain hunting. In the woods, a 3 x 9 will serve you well.

    That was for hunting. If I am shooting targets; paper or steel at long range, then I want all the magnification I can get. So, it all depends what your primary focus will be for a particular rifle.
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:53 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    If you are looking at Leupolds you've probably already seen their VX6 in 3 to 18 power. That would be my recommendation. It is light and compact so a good choice for a light rifle that you want to keep light. Also it is good for load development when you want some zoom to see targets and you can still use it on 3X to jump shoot in heavy timber. Optics are good and the click values are right on with 20 MOA per rev. I also see that they are selling dirt cheap right now on Natchez shooters site.
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:53 AM
    Re: What power scope for hunting to 400 yards?
    3-9X40 Leupold VX-2. Mine is lite weight, strong (took a nasty spill and shaves some aluminum off the eye piece and nothing happened to the scope), and super clear at all reasonable hunting times. Depending on your budget you can move up into some of the better Leupolds but for the money its a pretty good all around hunting scope.
