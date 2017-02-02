     close
Unread 02-02-2017, 06:46 PM
what height scope rings?
All,
I recently purchased my wife a Savage Lady Hunter rifle. see this link. Savage Arms

My question is, if she is going to go with a standard leupold vx2 3-9x40 or leupold vx3 3.5-10x40 what height scope rings should I try out? Unfortunately I don't have any gun shops near by. The largest concern is having too high of a ring/base that she cant see down the scope unless she gets a cheek pad which kind of negates having the lady hunter stock which comes with a raised cheek weld. I was thinking about some Tally rings/bases maybe medium height?
    Unread 02-02-2017, 07:27 PM
    Re: what height scope rings?
    Ring Height Chart | World's Largest Supplier of Firearm Accessories, Gun Parts and Gunsmithing Tools - BROWNELLS

    Scope Ring Height and Clearance Calculator

    https://www.midwayusa.com/content/Ho...ing_height.htm

    Weaver - Top Mount Height Guide

    Measuring Scope Height and Determining Scope Ring Height - OpticsCamp.com
    Unread 02-02-2017, 08:29 PM
    Re: what height scope rings?
    Lows will almost always work with a 40mm Leupold.
