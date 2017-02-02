what height scope rings?

My question is, if she is going to go with a standard leupold vx2 3-9x40 or leupold vx3 3.5-10x40 what height scope rings should I try out? Unfortunately I don't have any gun shops near by. The largest concern is having too high of a ring/base that she cant see down the scope unless she gets a cheek pad which kind of negates having the lady hunter stock which comes with a raised cheek weld. I was thinking about some Tally rings/bases maybe medium height?