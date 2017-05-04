Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page What bullet for new build?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

What bullet for new build?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 04:07 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 11
What bullet for new build?
I've decided on building a 30 Nosler, with a 1-10 twist Proof Research on a Stiller Predator action. I'm just having a difficult time deciding on whether to shoot the 200g Berger Hybrid or the 200g ELD-X? This will be my primary elk, bear, mule deer rifle, as well as getting into some more long range shooting in general. I know each rifle likes certain loads, just was looking for some experience on game performance with either of those for hunting bullets good and bad. Thanks for the responses in advance.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-05-2017, 05:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,555
Re: What bullet for new build?
IIWY, I'd try the Berger 215 if you can stabilize it with 1:10", I know that they changed the recommended twist to 1:9" but I am still using it in my .300 WSM with 1:10"without any issues. I do have altitude going for me though.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-05-2017, 05:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 11
Re: What bullet for new build?
FEENIX, I am also at altitude in Western Colorado. Are the 215's the hybrid or the VLD hunting?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-05-2017, 05:52 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,192
Re: What bullet for new build?
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
IIWY, I'd try the Berger 215 if you can stabilize it with 1:10", I know that they changed the recommended twist to 1:9" but I am still using it in my .300 WSM with 1:10"without any issues. I do have altitude going for me though.
Ed, would like to ask what speed you are getting with the 215 in your 300 WSM. I will be doing some long range shooting next month with my 300 WSM and was thinking about trying the 215s. Also what powder?

Sorry for the short hijack.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-05-2017, 06:27 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,555
Re: What bullet for new build?
Quote:
Originally Posted by WestCo View Post
FEENIX, I am also at altitude in Western Colorado. Are the 215's the hybrid or the VLD hunting?
Hybrid. The 212 ELD-X might be worth your time too.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Barrelnut View Post
Ed, would like to ask what speed you are getting with the 215 in your 300 WSM. I will be doing some long range shooting next month with my 300 WSM and was thinking about trying the 215s. Also what powder?

Sorry for the short hijack.
I was getting 2750 FPS off 24" barrel with 60 RL-17, WW brass, 9 1/2M, .080" off the lands (COAL=2.968", CBTO=2.197"). As always, work up it slowly.

NOTE: Others are getting a tad more velocity with RL-26; I have a couple of pounds but haven't had a chance to play with it yet.

Cheers!

Ed
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-05-2017, 06:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,192
Re: What bullet for new build?
Thanks, Ed. I was looking for some RL26 locally today and could find any. I have been wanting to try it....
__________________
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Another thread of a beginner asking for opinions. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC