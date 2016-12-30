     close
What is the best Way to calculate scope adjustment?
What is the best Way to calculate scope adjustment?
Is there one App that is the best? How do most people calculate bullet drop or scope adjustment in the field?
    For yards, inches and MOA with .25 MOA adjustments: Inches of drop at target / (.25*1.047*(yards/100)) = number of clicks. Or divide by four to find MOA.

    Even more simple: Inches of drop / (Yards/100) / 1.047) = MOA hold.
    Long range shooting is a process that ends with a result. Once you start to focus on the result (how bad your last shot was, how big the group is going to be, what your buck will score, what your match score is, what place you are in...) then you loose the capacity to focus on the process.
