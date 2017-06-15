Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wby vanguard rebarrel advice
Hi everyone, I have a wby vanguard chambered in 257 wby, boyds stock, timney trigger trigger, but the barrel has had a lot of rounds. Accuracy is still good, but I've been thinking to rebarrel it, once accuracy degrades. I've been thinking a 7mm wby with a 1:7.5 twist for the heavy bullets, probably 175 eld-x. I reload and want to use the rifle for long range hunting.(1000yds) What contour should I be looking at? I'm thinking a .7 or .75 muzzle diameter. No fluting.
I have also been considering a 270 wby with the new long range bullet options available.
Should I be looking at a different caliber/cartridge/ barrel contour?
Thanks
The Howa/Vanguard rebarreled are great shooters. Perhaps a finished 26 inches for the two calibers you chose. I own a .270Wby and a friend has the 7mmWby. The friend would now rather have had a 7mmRem since they are so close ballistically and readily available much lower cost quality brass. My .270Wby barrel is toast, I'm leaning toward a 6.5/300Wby rebarrel so I can toast it. Good luck
No apology for liking Weatherbys
I looked at a 6.5 wby, but a 300 wby case wont fit in my action, I have one and tried to see mag limit available to me. I was thinking 26" barrel plus muzzle brake with noise redirector. I would go longer but they get so unweildy.
