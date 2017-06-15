Wby vanguard rebarrel advice Hi everyone, I have a wby vanguard chambered in 257 wby, boyds stock, timney trigger trigger, but the barrel has had a lot of rounds. Accuracy is still good, but I've been thinking to rebarrel it, once accuracy degrades. I've been thinking a 7mm wby with a 1:7.5 twist for the heavy bullets, probably 175 eld-x. I reload and want to use the rifle for long range hunting.(1000yds) What contour should I be looking at? I'm thinking a .7 or .75 muzzle diameter. No fluting.

I have also been considering a 270 wby with the new long range bullet options available.

Should I be looking at a different caliber/cartridge/ barrel contour?

Thanks