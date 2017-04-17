Wanting to build a savage 116 Ok as the title suggests I'm wanting to build a rifle for my brother for a surprise to give him. He's a savage fan so I figured I'd go with what he likes. I'm thinking about trying to keep it under 1500. I've got a few things in mind but wanted to ask you guys for a lil advice. I know where a couple 116 are that are the xp series. Both are 7mm Remington mags. My initial thoughts are to find an aftermarket stock like the BC medalist with ful bedding block ($271 on stockys) and then send it for a new barrel. I was thinking of Hart but thought that they lead time would be a long wait....about 9 months. The other was PAC-Nor. I've read some really good reviews on them as well. But another thing is that I'm not sure what to do about bottom metal to replace all of the plastic. The rifles have the bottom bolt release. Asking price in the local shop are $350 and $425. Ones stock has several scratches but not a deal breaker since it'd get tossed anyway. Open to any ideas y'all might have.