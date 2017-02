Want to shoot long range in WI? Columbus Sportsman's Association Home Page

608-577-5193 If you would like to shoot Long Range in WI or other states please contact me. I shoot at Columbus Sportsman's Association () and Winnequa Gun Club(winnequahgunclub.org).I travel to 600 and 1,000 yard IBS and NBRSA matches.I would be happy to help anyone get more involved in this sport.608-577-5193