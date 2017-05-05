Re: Vortex viper hs lr 6-24X50 your thoughts? Save $300 and buy an HS-T 6-24x50. Anything that says Viper HS, Viper HS-T, or Viper PST on it, has the same glass. The added price is dictated by a different reticle, first-focal plane reticle, and an illuminated reticle. Hardly worth the money, IMO.



But that is simply just my opinion. I have 4 HS-T 6-24x50 scopes and a Viper HS 6-24x50 BDC, and I love them. I also have 3 SWFA SS scopes (20x42 MilQuad, 3-15x42 MilQuad, 3-15x42 MilQuad DM), and they are also excellent scopes for the money.



All of them sit in Seekins Precision or TPS TSR aluminum rings, and the SS 3-15x42 MQDM sits in a Vortex CM-202 mount on my 6.5 Grendel AR. I also have numerous other brands of quality glass, like Zeiss, Kahles, Leupold, etc... The best bang for the buck is hands-down the Vortex Viper HS-T and the SWFA SS scopes.

