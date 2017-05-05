Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Vortex viper hs lr 6-24X50 your thoughts?
Unread 05-05-2017, 08:06 PM
Vortex viper hs lr 6-24X50 your thoughts?
I was thinking of buying this scope to put on my Ruger precision 6.5 creedmoor. I looked through one today at Sportsmans warehouse and was not impressed with the clarity of the glass. I also was having problems picking up the super fine reticle against dark objects in the store. I have a couple other Vortex scopes and like them. I also like the warranty and price, but am now worried about this scope in a real world application. Was it just a bad apple? Any thoughts? I also looked through a nightforce ATACR and a Leupold vx6 HD and dang, nice scopes, but are they worth the extra coin?
Unread 05-05-2017, 08:13 PM
Re: Vortex viper hs lr 6-24X50 your thoughts?
Save $300 and buy an HS-T 6-24x50. Anything that says Viper HS, Viper HS-T, or Viper PST on it, has the same glass. The added price is dictated by a different reticle, first-focal plane reticle, and an illuminated reticle. Hardly worth the money, IMO.

But that is simply just my opinion. I have 4 HS-T 6-24x50 scopes and a Viper HS 6-24x50 BDC, and I love them. I also have 3 SWFA SS scopes (20x42 MilQuad, 3-15x42 MilQuad, 3-15x42 MilQuad DM), and they are also excellent scopes for the money.

All of them sit in Seekins Precision or TPS TSR aluminum rings, and the SS 3-15x42 MQDM sits in a Vortex CM-202 mount on my 6.5 Grendel AR. I also have numerous other brands of quality glass, like Zeiss, Kahles, Leupold, etc... The best bang for the buck is hands-down the Vortex Viper HS-T and the SWFA SS scopes.
Unread 05-05-2017, 09:45 PM
Re: Vortex viper hs lr 6-24X50 your thoughts?
I've got a viper hslr 4-16x44 that sits on a ruger american predator 6.5. Im able to pull 1/2 moa groups with it but it does leave much to be desired in the glass department. Love the 1/2 moa adjustable elevation turret while keeping the windage capped for hunting and the bdc reticle is cool but dont really use it much. Depending on the price your gunna pay I'd say there's probably better options. My next scope will be one of the 30mm tubed leapolds with the cds if that says much. I payed $350 for my vortex
