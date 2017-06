Re: Vortex Reticle help Go find "sniper 101" on YouTube. It's literally 100+ videos about 20 minutes long on average on all things long range shooting. I recommend watching it all, at least once.



Somewhere in the series Rex explains MOA/MRAD and how to range, compute and dial for long range firing solutions.



Eta. I went and checked for you. Parts 14-21 cover scopes and turrets. Some of it's kinda slow, but short of a real course it's about the best you can do in terms of instruction.