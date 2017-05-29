VLD at close to medium range

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hello all.

Hope some can help me out.
I am going to use the 140 VLD bullets in my 264 Win Mag.
The rifle, bullet combination will be for long range roe deer, red deer and rein deer.
But, how does the bullet hold together if one make a short range shot?
Say 0-200 yards? Will it stil hold together? Or, will I be better off making a load for the thick bush walk I make before I get to the open hills and mountains?

Thanks for helping.
I have shot quite a few mule deer, whitetails, and antelope between 50 and 200 yards with 140 VLD's(Berger hunting VLD's and JLK's) running at 3000FPS in my 6.5x284. Just about all have been chest and shoulder shots at various angles, and most dropped where they stood. While the bullets tend to separate from the core, I have not had any issues with penetration many times experiencing complete pass throughs, always with major internal damage. The high sectional density of the 140 seems to play a major role in the wide latitude in terminal performance from 50-1000 yards.
"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
