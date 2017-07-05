Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page vangaurd weatherby rifles
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

vangaurd weatherby rifles
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:00 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 102
vangaurd weatherby rifles
what are your thoughts on these rifles as far as compared to a Remington or a Winchester .are they made better as far as workmanship in looks and quality?
gary b
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:02 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,586
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
Yes....
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:34 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 150
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
They are made in Japan, are they not? So off my list.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:07 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: SE Idaho
Posts: 13
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
Hard to find a more accurate out of the box rifle at that price range. Fit and finish on par with the two you mentioned.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: central coast of california
Posts: 115
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
I own two one in 257 wby mag and one in 223 both trigger adjustments and both are .5 moa guns.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:49 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 3
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
I had an S2 in 300 weatherby. Gun was shooting 1/2" groups with factory ammo. One of the few guns I regret selling. I own and have owned Weatherby's, Remington 700's, Brownings, amd Savages, TC's etc. I think for the quality and accuracy out of the box, weatherby vanguards are hard to beat. My bro in law has a vanguard in 223 that is a tackdriver. i bought a cheap rem 700 in 223 varmint. The trigger sucked, so I eventually replaced it with a timney, the stock was flimsey and when using a bipod would make contact with the barrel chamging the POI, so I eventually replaced that. Tons of after market stuff with the remi's, but in order to get it shooting as well as my Bro in laws 223 weatherby vanguard i had to throw some money at it. My son's first rifle will be a weatherby vanguard when the time come. Tough to beat for the price. I know Tikka and savage both make very accuate guns for good prices too, I know they weren't on your list, but maybe something to look into.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 05-07-2017, 03:10 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,827
Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles
Bought a Vanguard for the grandson in .257Wby on sale at Sportsmans Warehouse. Added a Timney and B&C stock. Wish I'd kept it for myself since it is way sub-MOA out to 500 yds. I've seen several other Howa/Vanguards shoot as well also.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 300 Win Mag Muzzle jump???? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:25 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC