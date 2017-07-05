Re: vangaurd weatherby rifles I had an S2 in 300 weatherby. Gun was shooting 1/2" groups with factory ammo. One of the few guns I regret selling. I own and have owned Weatherby's, Remington 700's, Brownings, amd Savages, TC's etc. I think for the quality and accuracy out of the box, weatherby vanguards are hard to beat. My bro in law has a vanguard in 223 that is a tackdriver. i bought a cheap rem 700 in 223 varmint. The trigger sucked, so I eventually replaced it with a timney, the stock was flimsey and when using a bipod would make contact with the barrel chamging the POI, so I eventually replaced that. Tons of after market stuff with the remi's, but in order to get it shooting as well as my Bro in laws 223 weatherby vanguard i had to throw some money at it. My son's first rifle will be a weatherby vanguard when the time come. Tough to beat for the price. I know Tikka and savage both make very accuate guns for good prices too, I know they weren't on your list, but maybe something to look into.