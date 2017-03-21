Trying to finalize build What do y'all think? Hunting Rifle out to 500, might try to get into a little 1000 yard shooting at the range though just for fun and practice



308 Norma Magnum



Remington 700 Mag Action Blueprinted and Trued -2lbs 7 oz



Trigger Tech or Timney Trigger



Bell and Carlson Weatherby Style Stock -2lbs 4 oz



Kreiger 25 inch chromoly barrel, Fluted, cerakoted



Deciding between 4 and 5 contour. Difference in 3.5 vs 4 pounds unfluted



Probably 4 groove vs 5R. Trying to decide between 1 and 10 and 1 and 9 Twist. Probably going to shoot whatever shoots best of 200 or 212 ELDX, unless Accubond LR or Berger shoot a lot better.



Skeekins Precision Muzzle Brake



I have it weighing in at 8lbs 7 oz after fluting if I go with a 5 contour. I would really like to have it at 8 lbs 0 oz but I don't know if I need the extra barrel diameter. I want something comparable , or maybe a little lighter than the Weatherby Accumark at 8 lbs 3 oz. I also don't want it muzzle heavy, I would like to feel comfortable off hand with it if needed.



Probably going to go with Leupokd Vx3i 6.5-20. 30 mm tube... haven't decided on 40 of 50 mm



Any thoughts would be appreciated ! Thx!