Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Trying to finalize build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Trying to finalize build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 08:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 11
Trying to finalize build
What do y'all think? Hunting Rifle out to 500, might try to get into a little 1000 yard shooting at the range though just for fun and practice

308 Norma Magnum

Remington 700 Mag Action Blueprinted and Trued -2lbs 7 oz

Trigger Tech or Timney Trigger

Bell and Carlson Weatherby Style Stock -2lbs 4 oz

Kreiger 25 inch chromoly barrel, Fluted, cerakoted

Deciding between 4 and 5 contour. Difference in 3.5 vs 4 pounds unfluted

Probably 4 groove vs 5R. Trying to decide between 1 and 10 and 1 and 9 Twist. Probably going to shoot whatever shoots best of 200 or 212 ELDX, unless Accubond LR or Berger shoot a lot better.

Skeekins Precision Muzzle Brake

I have it weighing in at 8lbs 7 oz after fluting if I go with a 5 contour. I would really like to have it at 8 lbs 0 oz but I don't know if I need the extra barrel diameter. I want something comparable , or maybe a little lighter than the Weatherby Accumark at 8 lbs 3 oz. I also don't want it muzzle heavy, I would like to feel comfortable off hand with it if needed.

Probably going to go with Leupokd Vx3i 6.5-20. 30 mm tube... haven't decided on 40 of 50 mm

Any thoughts would be appreciated ! Thx!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 478
Re: Trying to finalize build
I would do a .300 Win Mag instead of the Norma. Much easier to find dies/brass, and if you ever decide to sell it you'd have an easier time. But if you want something different, go for the Norma mag. Performance will be very similar.

#4 fluted would be perfect for this kind of rifle.

6.5-20x is a bit much for a hunting rifle in my opinion. Although 20x is nicer for shooting 200-yard groups on paper, it is pretty useless on game. Too hard to find the critters with such a narrow field of view. The 4.5-14x would be my choice. I like the VX-3i quite a bit.

For shooting the heavy bullets I would go 1:9 twist.

Good luck with the build and keep us posted on how it turns out.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:46 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: CO
Posts: 40
Re: Trying to finalize build
At those ranges I'd just run a 308 Win vs the Norma. If you're set on a magnum get a 300 WM. Way more factory ammo/brass/dies and load data available.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-21-2017, 10:07 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,596
Re: Trying to finalize build
Go with the #4 contour, you'll be in the 8.25 lb. range with the B&C stock. #4 and #5 both have the same accuracy potential.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« New member/build suggestions? | Thoughts on a 6.5 build »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:42 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC