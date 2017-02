Tripod adapter So I was reading a review on the modular evolution bipod and saw that they have a tripod adapter for it, I was wondering if anyone knows of something like it for the atlas bipod?



I looked to see if there was something that had a shoe to mount in the tripod and then an atlas style clamp but haven't been able to find anything yet although I have only looked for a couple minutes, so if you guys know of something post it up.