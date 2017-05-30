|
Re: Trigger control?
I tend to think different on this matter than most, I don't want a gun to "surprise" me. I want to know exactly when that dude is gonna go off. What I used to do is several minutes of prone dry firing every day in a dark room, still do on occasion to maintain. This would help me concentrate on my breathing and get the trigger pull in sync. Then dry fire focusing on a very small aim point to bring it all together. Then maybe even go outside on the porch and get off the bipod and set up a tripod and practice some alternate positions.
