Trigger control?
I'm looking to step up my shooting and the first thing I think i should focus on is my trigger control. Now the thing for me is it is probably opposite of most people, I can squeeze the trigger without anything moving. The problem I think that may exist is a lot of time the shot takes me so much by surprise that I jump when it does go off. It's something I learned how to do well with thousands of hours of practice in archery, I'm immersed in aiming while the trigger squeeze is sub conscious. Sort of like my body makes the shot go off wheather my mind was ready or not. However with shooting a rifle of any caliber that has some recoil even a 243 it seems I may let the rifle jump around too much doing that.

So my question is should I continue to shoot this way and put in more trigger time and the jump will go away? Or should I start to practice with putting in a more deliberate squeeze to where I know the rifle is going off and sort of hold it down?

I want to add that it is not a flinch or being bothered by recoil but being startled that the gun went off...as though I am just holding it and some one sneaks up and pulls the trigger.
Re: Trigger control?
If the rifle is making you jump, your finger may also be bouncing on the trigger, which is usually not a good thing. I try to have a determined trigger pull that is straight back and continues straight back after the shot breaks.

You can always practice trigger pull at home with an empty rifle. Dry firing practice builds muscle memory and that helps consistency and follow through.
Re: Trigger control?
I tend to think different on this matter than most, I don't want a gun to "surprise" me. I want to know exactly when that dude is gonna go off. What I used to do is several minutes of prone dry firing every day in a dark room, still do on occasion to maintain. This would help me concentrate on my breathing and get the trigger pull in sync. Then dry fire focusing on a very small aim point to bring it all together. Then maybe even go outside on the porch and get off the bipod and set up a tripod and practice some alternate positions.
Courage is just fear that has said it's prayers.

Re: Trigger control?
I'm looking to step up my shooting and the first thing I think i should focus on is my trigger control. Now the thing for me is it is probably opposite of most people, I can squeeze the trigger without anything moving. The problem I think that may exist is a lot of time the shot takes me so much by surprise that I jump when it does go off. It's something I learned how to do well with thousands of hours of practice in archery, I'm immersed in aiming while the trigger squeeze is sub conscious. Sort of like my body makes the shot go off wheather my mind was ready or not. However with shooting a rifle of any caliber that has some recoil even a 243 it seems I may let the rifle jump around too much doing that.

So my question is should I continue to shoot this way and put in more trigger time and the jump will go away? Or should I start to practice with putting in a more deliberate squeeze to where I know the rifle is going off and sort of hold it down?

I want to add that it is not a flinch or being bothered by recoil but being startled that the gun went off...as though I am just holding it and some one sneaks up and pulls the trigger.
How are the results? Is the flinching effecting accuracy?
