I'm looking to step up my shooting and the first thing I think i should focus on is my trigger control. Now the thing for me is it is probably opposite of most people, I can squeeze the trigger without anything moving. The problem I think that may exist is a lot of time the shot takes me so much by surprise that I jump when it does go off. It's something I learned how to do well with thousands of hours of practice in archery, I'm immersed in aiming while the trigger squeeze is sub conscious. Sort of like my body makes the shot go off wheather my mind was ready or not. However with shooting a rifle of any caliber that has some recoil even a 243 it seems I may let the rifle jump around too much doing that.



So my question is should I continue to shoot this way and put in more trigger time and the jump will go away? Or should I start to practice with putting in a more deliberate squeeze to where I know the rifle is going off and sort of hold it down?



I want to add that it is not a flinch or being bothered by recoil but being startled that the gun went off...as though I am just holding it and some one sneaks up and pulls the trigger.