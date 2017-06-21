Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Trasol
06-21-2017, 06:46 PM
Trasol
Can anyone review this? Curious if its reality meets some of the hype.
06-21-2017, 11:01 PM
Re: Trasol
https://deserttech.com/trasol.php

"Recent iOS updates have led to TRASOL crashing on iPhones. We are actively working on an update to resolve the issue. Current workaround requires user going into main iOS settings and disabling location services for the TRASOL app. This will prevent TRASOL from crashing, but also prevents TRASOL from getting local weather services information and as a result limit its ability to automatically generate density altitude for your firing solution. Density altitude can still be manually entered. We are sorry for the inconvenience and will have an app update resolving the issue shortly."
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
06-21-2017, 11:14 PM
Re: Trasol
what about the algorithm? erros as much as all the others?
