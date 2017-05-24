Tikka Load development Ok I have a Tikka T3 lite in 7mm rem mag.

I loaded up some loads using 162 grain Eldx.

I have found that for my cartridge to fit in the magizine I am .060" off lands. So I borrowed a Sierra 175 grain gameking off a buddy and measured and I will easily be able to be with in .010-.020" off lands using those bullets.

My question is am I wasting my time finding accuracy with the eldx bullets being I am so far off lands?

Should I go with a gameking or a 160 grain accubond?

This rifle will be used for mainly elk or possibly mulie out to 500 yards.