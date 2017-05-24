Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Tikka Load development
05-24-2017, 03:22 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 59
Tikka Load development
Ok I have a Tikka T3 lite in 7mm rem mag.
I loaded up some loads using 162 grain Eldx.
I have found that for my cartridge to fit in the magizine I am .060" off lands. So I borrowed a Sierra 175 grain gameking off a buddy and measured and I will easily be able to be with in .010-.020" off lands using those bullets.
My question is am I wasting my time finding accuracy with the eldx bullets being I am so far off lands?
Should I go with a gameking or a 160 grain accubond?
This rifle will be used for mainly elk or possibly mulie out to 500 yards.
05-24-2017, 05:28 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,863
Re: Tikka Load development
724, try the loads you have, they may shoot well.
