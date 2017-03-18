Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Thoughts on a 6.5 build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Thoughts on a 6.5 build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 07:30 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 5
Thoughts on a 6.5 build
I have a couple of prospects for a 6.5 build. One is my old faithful 257 weatherby that may be getting a little loose in the accuracy department ( on a mark v action) and the other is a winchester model 70 featherweight 22-250 that was never super accurate to start with.
I am thinking of possibly rebarreling the weatherby to a 6.5-300 weatherby if i can't get it tuned up and shooting well again. The 2nd option could be a 6.5 saum on the winchester short action. The builds would be on opposite ends of the spectrum- the weatherby will stay on the medium to heavy side, the other would be a lighter trimmer package.
I've never done anything custom, so I may be missing some of the fine points if i convert the winchester. I assume that i would need either a new bolt, or can it be modified since the case diameter is larger than the original 22-250? Any thing else that can be an issue? Magazine length?
Am i thinking rationally in regards to a 6.5 saum? Or should i just tone it down and build a creedmore? I handload, so brass is the only issue with the 6.5 saum.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 131
Re: Thoughts on a 6.5 build
i just went through this with a build i have going. i was trying to decide between the 6.5x47, 260 r.e.m., 6.5 creedmore, and the 6.5-284. i finally settled on 260 since it's almost the same as the creedmore but i have died and brass already for the 260. I decided against the 6.5x47 since velocity is less than the others and the 6.5-284 is kind of hard on barrels. that left the the creedmore and the 260. The gun smith said if you want to reload and have the stuff do the 260, if you want to shoot factory rounds do the creedmore since it's cheaper to buy. hopefully here in about 6months my gun will be done.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 916 yards on steel - sitting with shooting sticks | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:17 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC