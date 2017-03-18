|
Re: Thoughts on a 6.5 build
i just went through this with a build i have going. i was trying to decide between the 6.5x47, 260 r.e.m., 6.5 creedmore, and the 6.5-284. i finally settled on 260 since it's almost the same as the creedmore but i have died and brass already for the 260. I decided against the 6.5x47 since velocity is less than the others and the 6.5-284 is kind of hard on barrels. that left the the creedmore and the 260. The gun smith said if you want to reload and have the stuff do the 260, if you want to shoot factory rounds do the creedmore since it's cheaper to buy. hopefully here in about 6months my gun will be done.