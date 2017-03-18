Thoughts on a 6.5 build I have a couple of prospects for a 6.5 build. One is my old faithful 257 weatherby that may be getting a little loose in the accuracy department ( on a mark v action) and the other is a winchester model 70 featherweight 22-250 that was never super accurate to start with.

I am thinking of possibly rebarreling the weatherby to a 6.5-300 weatherby if i can't get it tuned up and shooting well again. The 2nd option could be a 6.5 saum on the winchester short action. The builds would be on opposite ends of the spectrum- the weatherby will stay on the medium to heavy side, the other would be a lighter trimmer package.

I've never done anything custom, so I may be missing some of the fine points if i convert the winchester. I assume that i would need either a new bolt, or can it be modified since the case diameter is larger than the original 22-250? Any thing else that can be an issue? Magazine length?

Am i thinking rationally in regards to a 6.5 saum? Or should i just tone it down and build a creedmore? I handload, so brass is the only issue with the 6.5 saum.